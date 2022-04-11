Mechline – Covering All Your Clean Air Needs

Share Tweet Share Email

By Nick Falco, Product and Technical Director at Mechline Developments:

In the colder winter months, hospitality operators face the challenge of controlling the spread of Coronavirus, improving indoor air quality and maintaining hygiene standards – especially as leaving doors and windows open to facilitate the flow of fresh air is not always feasible or desirable when it comes to customer comfort and sustainability.

The good news for operators is that a recent independent laboratory trial conducted by Campden BRI confirmed that HyGenikx, the wall-mounted air and surface sanitisation system from Mechline is effective at removing airborne Coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 which causes Covid-19. The results of the trials proved that HyGenikx removed up to 99.99% of an airborne Covid-19 surrogate. *

These results back up the real-life experience of our customers including Cyrus Todiwala OBE DL, owner of Café Spice Namasté who said: “HyGenikx has proven what it can do for us – keeping the air and surfaces clean, pure and fresh and controlling odours. I would not hesitate to recommend HyGenikx to other foodservice or hospitality businesses.”

James Wilson, Managing Director at healthy fast food and casual dining chain, Kauai UK commented: “In our Edinburgh restaurant we have four HyGenikx units front of house, two in the kitchen and one in each toilet, to help protect all areas, staff and customers, and so far, our staff have reported no viral illnesses. Our air is permanently cleansed, and, without question, HyGenikx has helped us maintain a healthy work environment.”

The HyGenikx range quietly and efficiently eradicates bacteria, viruses and microbes on contact — providing 24/7 hygiene and safety protection. HyGenikx also neutralises odours and is proven to extend the shelf-life of perishable food on average by 58%, and up to 150% for certain produce.

There are Hygenikx models to suit every business from restaurants to bars, hotels, care homes and offices – with specialised units available for food preparation areas, cold rooms, washrooms and refuse areas.

For more information on the HyGenikx testing at Campden BRI visit: https://info.mechline.com/hygenikx-testing

For more information on the ALS fresh food shelf life study visit: https://www.mechline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/HyGenikx-Success-Story_-Testing-_-SHELF-LIFE.pdf

For further information visit: www.mechline.com/hgx