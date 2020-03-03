Mechline Developments’ award-winning HyGenikx is a revolutionary infection control system, proven to eradicate viruses and bacteria throughout the food service and hospitality environment. The compact, wall-mounted unit, which was recently awarded the prestigious FCSI Sustainable Catering Equipment Award, rapidly decontaminates air and surfaces, to improve cleanliness and infection control for customers and staff.

Microorganisms spread infections, compromise hygiene standards, cause food to spoil, create offensive odours, and can multiply very quickly. So, it is very difficult for traditional cleaning methods to keep pace. HyGenikx, however, works safely all day and every day, eliminating bacteria, viruses, moulds, fungi and VOCs (volatile organic compounds) found in the air and on exposed surfaces in a given space, even in those hardest to reach places.

Specifically designed for food service environments, the range has models to suit various applications, including food preparation areas, cold rooms, front of house, washrooms, refuse areas and beyond, and utilises a combination of the most effective air and surface sterilisation technologies available to target and kill biological hazards in the kitchen. HyGenikx provides round-the-clock hygiene and safety protection and keeps odours under control.

