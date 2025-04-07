Meiko’s New UPster XD Extra-Large Undercounter Dishwasher

Share Post Share Email

“It gives big results but only has a small footprint while providing a range of washing solutions for pubs, bars, hotels, restaurants, and cafes,” says Meiko UK MD Paul Anderson.

Meiko’s New UPster U 500 XD undercounter dishwasher washes everything from delicate glassware to crockery, serving dishes, trays, reusable food delivery crates and baking trays, which can be washed stacked next to one another.

There are multiple wash programs to suit the different ware, a self-cleaning programme and fully insulated chambers and doors to minimise heat loss and maximise efficiency.

Optional GiO reverse osmosis ensures sparkling clean, spot-free results every time.

Paul Anderson continues, “Rack dimensions are 500 x 500 mm, but the machine washes trays and Euro crate boxes up to 600 x 400 mm thanks to the extended door.

“Using a deeper door to expand the flexibility of a dishwasher is an ingenious way to provide more value for the user and it makes the new UPster XD suitable for anyone who does not have enough space for a conventional pot washer.”

UPster machines come with the new Meiko ‘AktivPlus’ fine filtration system, which filters the wash tank water several times over. Cyclic backflushing actively and reliably ejects food particles and dirt from the wash water. There is also a ‘toothpick trap’ to protect the drainage pump.

Blue colour-coded components mean that cleaning is made easier for staff. The parts coloured blue are those that need removal and cleaning in the sink, as part of the regular clean down. This ensures even untrained staff instinctively know what to do.

