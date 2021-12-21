Menabrea Announces Launch Of First Alcohol Free

Italy’s oldest brewery, Menabrea, has announced the launch of its first ever alcohol-free beer, Menabrea Zero Zero.

Initially available exclusively through the on-trade, the premium alcohol-free lager beer has a finely balanced taste and excellent, compact foam. Dealcoholised rather than brewed to be 0%, the latest addition is made using the same unique brewing process and 170-years of family expertise that makes Menabrea so remarkable.

Research undertaken by IWSR signalled that the low and no alcohol boom is showing no signs of slowing, with a predicted sales increase of 31% in volume by 2024.

A first for Menabrea, the team has worked hard on the development on Zero Zero to ensure it meets the high-quality credentials customers have come to know and love, delicate yet full-bodied.

Angus Lawrie, Head of Premium brands at C&C Group said: “We are delighted to now be able to offer an alcohol-free alternative, for those who want to enjoy the great taste of Italy’s most stylish serve, but with 0% ABV. Menabrea has been the superior beer of choice in bars across the world for many decades and the arrival of Zero Zero sets a new benchmark of quality in the non-alcoholic beer category.”

The 330ml bottles are available now from distributors in the UK, including Delitalia, Bibendum, Matthew Clark, and Tennent Caledonian Breweries.

Find out more www.menabrea.co.uk.