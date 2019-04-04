Michelin Starred Chef In Face Off With Vegan Activists’

Chef Clément Leroy, executive chef of Michelin starred Mayfair restaurant The Square last week “squared up” to vegan activists protesting in his restaurant and presented them with two dead ducks

The vegan activists from Direct Action Everywhere, entered the restaurant protesting with placards reading ‘it’s not food it’s violence’. The protest referred specifically to foie gras, however Clément Leroy met the protesters head on and offered themtwo dead ducks.

The animal rights campaigners were protesting the use of foie gras at Michelin-starred restaurant The Square in Mayfair. The group, who want to create a “world where every animal is safe, happy and free” with what they call “disruptive protest”, also targeted the So restaurant in Soho and the upmarket store, Fortnum and Mason.

In a statement to Unilad Leroy said: “Our Foie Gras encased in Beeswax is one of my signature dishes which our regular guests especially enjoy. We are a Michelin Star French restaurant and this delicacy is sought after in fine dining establishments.

“We welcome any diners to try our specialist cuisine to enjoy lunch or dinner with us at The Square, one of Mayfair’s institutional eateries.” He also posted a video of ducks dancing on his Twitter page and a pic of his dish of roasted duck, tropical pale ale and citrus on his Instagram page.

Such protests have been growing this past 12 months, in November Some 20 protesters stormed Touro steakhouse in Brighton. Animal rights activists recently descended on a Jamie Oliver restaurant again in Brighton and were removed by police for being “aggressive” towards diners and “overstepping the mark.”