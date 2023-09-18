Share Tweet Share Email

Midlands Warewash Solutions, a new company specialising in the repair, service, sales and installation of commercial dishwashing equipment. With over a decade of experience in the industry, the company’s owner Mitchell Ward, who was previously at Winterhalter for 9 years as a technician and then Regional Operations Manager, brings unparalleled expertise to the forefront. Midlands Warewash Solutions aims to serve end users, distributors and manufacturers, establishing itself as a reliable and trusted partner in the Midlands region.

Midlands Warewash Solutions prioritises excellence in servicing and repairing commercial dishwashing equipment. With a focus on exceptional customer satisfaction, the company offers comprehensive solutions to businesses of all sizes, ensuring that their operations run smoothly and efficiently.

Midlands Warewash Solutions is proud to partner with leading manufacturers, including Winterhalter, Classeq and Maidaid. By supplying products from these renowned brands, the company ensures that clients have access to the highest quality equipment.

The core services offered by Midlands Warewash Solutions include:

• Repairs and Maintenance: Midlands Warewash offers prompt and efficient repair services for a wide range of commercial dishwashing equipment. We have the knowledge and expertise to handle various brands and models, ensuring minimal downtime and maximum productivity

• Service Contracts: The company offers comprehensive service contracts designed to keep commercial dishwashing equipment in optimal working condition. These contracts include routine maintenance visits, inspections, and proactive troubleshooting, providing businesses with peace of mind and minimising unexpected breakdowns

• Equipment Supply: Midlands Warewash Solutions serves as a trusted supplier of commercial dishwashing equipment, representing reputable brands such as Winterhalter, Classeq and Maidaid. Clients can rely on Midlands Warewash Solutions to provide them with top-quality products tailored to their specific needs

Contact information for Midlands Warewash Solutions:

www.MidlandsWarewash.co.uk

Contact@MidlandsWarewash.co.uk

01384929099