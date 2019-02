Ingredients:

50 ml Bourbon

Bar Spoon of Granulated Sugar

8 Mint leaves

Mint sprigs

Method:

Add a bar spoon of granulated sugar into glass.

Place 8 mint leaves into the glass and add 15 ml of Bourbon.

Muddle well to dissolve the sugar and to release the oil and aroma of the mint.

Add a further 35 ml of bourbon and then fill glass half way with crushed ice.

Churn for 15 seconds.

Fill the remainder of the glass to the top with crushed ice.

Slap mint sprigs to release flavour and add to top of drink.