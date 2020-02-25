Latest:

CLH News: Caterer, Licensee & Hotelier News

All the latest news, products and developments for pubs, restaurants, hotels and the catering and hospitality industry.

Alcohol Products & Services 

Mis Amigos Chocolate Cream and Strawberry Cream Tequila Sells Out in 48 Hours

News , ,
Mis Amigos Chocolate Cream and Strawberry Cream Tequila Sells Out in 48 Hours, Mis Amigos Chocolate Cream and Strawberry Cream Tequila Sells Out in 48 Hours

Mis Amigos Chocolate Cream and Strawberry Cream Tequila, two Tequila-based cream liqueurs which were unveiled launched by G&I Spirit Group last November and went on sale in January sold out within a staggering 48 hour period!

After receiving the first shipment of 3100 bottles, 1000 of the strawberry-flavoured variant and 2100 of the chocolate cream Tequila, the entire consignment sold 48 hours after release which meant that the company had to quickly order a second shipment of the two popular cream liqueurs.

Gina Duke, spirit development director at G&I Spirit Group, said: “We are overwhelmed by the response we are, and have been, receiving. We focus as a company on not only amazing products but on fantastic customer service.

“We are currently working with some high-profile customers that have taken us under their wings. It’s a great vote of confidence in our brands to be where we are after three years of development and only having our brands in the market place now for a little over seven months. Following on in the spring of 2020 we will be releasing three new Tequila lines in the Mis Amigos range.”

As well as its two Tequila-based cream liqueurs, the G&I Spirit Group portfolio also includes 88 Gin, Jillions Gin, Vodka 88 and three other bottlings in the Mis Amigos range.