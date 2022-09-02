‘Mix Like An Italian’ With The New Range Of Premium Mixers From Sanpellegrino

Share Tweet Share Email

As cocktail consumption continues to surge and popularity of low and no alcohol serves continue to rise, Sanpellegrino brings its 90 years of drinks experience, natural quality ingredients, exceptional citrus heritage and unique sparkling bubbles to the super premium mixers market with its new range.

Superbly balanced bitter-sweet, crisp and vibrant flavours, presented in beautifully premium glass bottles, the Sanpellegrino mixers range includes Tonica Citrus, Tonica Oakwood, Limonata, Aranciata, and brand-new Ginger Beer and Tastefully Light Tonic.

Since 1932, Sanpellegrino has crafted Italian sparkling drinks with selected and refined ingredients, masterfully mixed by Italians to create authentic, refreshing premium drinks with a distinctive citrus flavour.

The new range aims to bring people together in the Italian way through the traditional aperitivo drinking occasion. The six premium sparkling drinks are made to uplift shared drinking occasions, whether mixing into a cocktail, elevating a mocktail or serving over ice with a slice; inviting consumers to savour their drinking moments in style.



Michela Tasso, Sanpellegrino UK Brand Manager says:

“We can see that early evening consumption from 5 to 8pm – known in Italy as the aperitivo moment – keeps growing and that a strong cocktail offering provides great benefits to outlets; with cocktails accounting for 7% of total venue food and drink sales in 2021, compared to just 4% in 20191. Italian to our core, this ‘aperitivo hour’ is something we have always embraced at SanPellegrino and are delighted that we can now enhance this moment with the launch of our new Italian mixers range. Indeed, for moments to savour, mix like an Italian.”

Available to purchase online and in the on-trade directly from Nestle Waters.