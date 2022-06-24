Moda, Where Outdoor Furniture Really Means Business

Share Tweet Share Email

Unlocking the potential of your outdoor space can be a seriously good business move. Whether you need a place to close deals with clients, a second meeting room or a nineteenth hole par excellence, taking your work outside offers huge attractions. And as the UK’s leading luxury outdoor furniture brand, Moda is ideally placed to help turn your vision into reality. Having started out as a family-run company in 2014, Moda has quickly established a reputation for innovative furniture solutions with exceptional customer service. This has led to a growing demand for their services from an increasingly diverse client base, as a greater variety of commercial sectors have looked to transform their outdoor spaces.

A tailored approach

With a dedicated Commercial team, Moda’s clients can choose from a vast collection of furniture sets to meet all business requirements.

Uniquely modular, uniquely Moda

Your outdoor space can change from one day to the next, which is where Moda’s flexible modular systems really come into their own. All of their furniture ranges have a number of modular configurations that can be customised – move them around your business areas, expand your collection, split them up or put them together to complement your changing commercial requirements.

Smart furniture to drive businesses forward

With their all-weather materials and uncompromising build quality, Moda furniture collections are meticulously engineered to withstand the demands of the modern workplace – and the great British weather. Every item of luxury outdoor furniture is designed exclusively in-house.

This allows Moda to offer a perfect balance of both style and substance that can be enjoyed all year round. What’s more, Moda’s market leading three-year commercial guarantee offers commercial clients peace of mind and their aftercare policy and maintenance packages reinforces their commitment to client satisfaction.

Take the first step to maximising the use of your outdoor space. Talk to one of Moda’s Commercial Business Development Managers. Tel: 033 3363 7015, email: commercial@modafurnishings.co.uk or visit www.modafurnishings.co.uk/commercial