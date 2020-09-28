Monika Automates Hygiene Tasks for Staff and Customer Safety

Automation is an increasingly attractive option in today’s commercial kitchen.Although we are all conditioned to wash our hands, thoroughly and frequently, and improve hygiene in general, it can be hard to uphold such measures in a busy environment where pressures are greater than ever.

This is where an automated food safety system can help. MonikaPrime can be programmed to give audible as well as visual reminders when a hygiene/infection control task is due – for example to clean down equipment, change cloths and even to alert staff to wash their hands or take customer contact details. By choosing to set an alarming and flashing ‘beacon’, staff can be in no doubt that a task is due and are more likely to complete it on time.

Repeat or one-off checks can be programmed, with verification by a line manager to ensure completion to a sufficient standard if required. UK Director of Sales Rag Hulait commented:“You can use MonikaPrime to drive and double check compliance with food safety and hygiene requirements set within your business.And if you add automated equipment temperature monitoring, you remove the need for staff to move around taking manual fridge and freezer temperature readings, touching surfaces that may be contaminated.”