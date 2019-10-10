Food safety on the Go with Monika

Digital food safety and compliance expert Monika is delighted to be exhibiting at The Restaurant Show to promote MonikaGo – a mobile-based food safety system that has been set up to help smaller businesses meet their food safety requirements easily and completely.

Using a robust android device – the Smart PA, MonikaGo takes users through Opening and Closing check routines as well as any other tasks scheduled, and allows easy recording of what has been done, when and by whom. The system also generates alerts to remind users when tasks are due.

Icons on the home screen go to modules covering Cooking and Chilling, Deliveries and Storage Checks. Used in conjunction with the Smart Bluetooth probe, both product and equipment temperatures can be taken and recorded.

A daily diary function shows progress made against required tasks and checks each day and a handy training record keeps managers on top of staff training needs. The software further allows you to log and view allergens in food served.

Through the ‘set-up’ wizard, accessible through a PC, users can add and remove suppliers and products, update staff training records, incorporate specific tasks to their operation, and much more.