Monitoring Device Reduces Oil Usage by Up to 52% in Whitbread Pubs

On Wednesday June 1, for the first time since late March, the global oil price rose above $117 per barrel (£93.47). This fallout will be felt particularly strongly by the UK hospitality sector, where the overspending and misuse of food oil is already a pressing issue.

Most restaurants change their oil either based on colour (when it goes dark/black, using single-use test strips and a simplistic colour chart) or schedule (twice a week – because it has always been done that way).

The first approach relies on guesswork and subjectivity, and leaves businesses at risk of acrylamide build-up – a customer-harming, cancer-causing chemical.

The second approach unnecessarily discards perfectly usable oil – a costly and unsustainable outcome, given that oil is one of the largest contributors to carbon footprints in commercial kitchens.

Fortunately, there’s a third approach, used by the likes of Five Guys, Wasabi, McDonalds, Chopstix, and Whitbread to refine their frying process, conduct eco-friendly practices, and cut their oil usage by half. Interested?

Enter Food Oil Monitors. By providing objective, easy-to-read data, these oil testing devices remove all guesswork when it comes to changing your oil. This means…

• Significant reductions in oil usage and costs

• Enhanced fried food quality and consistency

• Greater sustainable practice

• Assured customer safety

• No more ongoing cost of test strips

• Increased working life of oil amid rising prices

Kitchen staff across almost all Whitbread venues now use the Food Oil Monitor for daily checks. Before, oil was changed prematurely, but since implementing Klipspringer’s digital solution nationwide, Whitbread have seen an average reduction in oil usage of around 30%, with some sites reporting savings of up to 52%.

Does your restaurant, pub, or hotel kitchen still use a subjective oil monitoring system?

Want to modernise your approach and reap the rewards?

