NACC Care Chef of the Year 2019 Finalists Announced

The National Association of Care Catering (NACC) has announced the finalists for the NACC Care Chef of the Year 2019 competition, taking it one step closer to crowning the nation’s best care chef.

Over the past month, talented chefs working in the care sector have competed in the regional heats to secure a coveted place in the national final of the prestigious culinary competition.

Across the NACC regions – Scotland, North, Midlands, Wales, South West and South East – the competition judges have been impressed by the culinary skills and specialist knowledge of all the chefs. The successful chefs now preparing for the national final, stood out for demonstrating flair and innovation, suitability of the menu for a care environment, clear understanding of nutritional needs and dietary requirements of the end user, menu balance and flavour combinations, and technical execution and presentation.

The National Final takes place on Wednesday 5 June 2019 at the new venue of Stratford-upon-Avon College.

The NACC Care Chef of the Year 2019 finalists are:

Graham Watson, Lauder Lodge, Edinburgh

Richard Hall, Ostlers Care Home, Kirkcaldy, Fife

Carl Weston, Cuffley Manor, Potters Bar

Jonathan Hope, Halliwell Care Home, Tunbridge Wells

Tim Ware, Green Tree Court, Exeter

Stephen Hopkins, Blossom Fields Nursing Home, Winterbourne, Bristol

Joseph Pedder, Blind Veterans UK, Llandudno

Lindsay Grant, Avery Lodge Care Home, Grantham

Martin McKee, The Hawthorns, Aldridge

David Oswin, Loxley Park Care Home, Sheffield

John Naylor, Redwood Glades, Hull

Neel Radia, national chair of the NACC, says: “Congratulations to the NACC Care Chef of the Year 2019 finalists. The calibre of the chefs competing in the regional heats was exceptional so to reach the national final is an incredible achievement.

“This competition is specially designed to challenge care chefs and showcase their talent and specialist skills and the knowledge they have of nutrition and dietary requirements, which is vital in a care setting. It also raises the profile of the care sector as a rewarding, dynamic career choice. Everyone who has competed in the competition are fine examples of care chefs up and down the country, who believe food is at the centre of quality care and are dedicated to making sure they deliver the very best.

“We’re thrilled to be taking the national final to a new location this year, Stratford-upon-Avon College. It’s a fantastic facility for the finalists to compete in and, for the first time, we have a viewing gallery that will allow all the supporters and guests in the audience to see the chefs in action and really feel part of the exciting event. Good luck to everyone!”

The NACC Care Chef of the Year competition, which is proudly supported by the main sponsor Premier Foods and the Worshipful Company of Cooks, recognises the excellence of chefs working in the care sector.

The competition challenges entrants to create a nutritionally-balanced, two-course menu (main and dessert) that is suitable for service users in a care setting. The combined food cost for both courses should be no more than £2.25 per head and it must be nutritionally balanced. The menu must also incorporate one of the listed Premier Foods products.

The finalists will have just 90 minutes to produce their dishes and the judges will be looking for clear nutritional understanding of the foods they are using and how they benefit their clientele, plus culinary flair through flavours, menu balance, execution and presentation.

For more information on the NACC Care Chef of the Year 2019 competition visit www.thenacc.co.uk