Natasha’s Law – New Allergen Labelling Information for Business

With new legislation on allergen labelling coming into effect in early October,the CharteredTrading Standards Institute (CTSI) is launching a new guide through its online platform, Business Companion, entitled ‘prepacked for direct sale and other non-prepacked foods – from October 2021’. Known as ‘Natasha’s Law’, from October 1 2021, all food businesses must provide complete ingredient lists and allergen information on foods pre-packaged for direct sale in the UK.This free, in-depth Business Companion guide provides excellent and straightforward advice to businesses on incorporating and conforming to the new law in their operations. The guide covers legal definitions, labelling requirements, how to label

and many more important subjects relating to this law.The potential pitfalls of failing to comply with the new law are vast,and at worst, could lead to the death of customers and the destruction of the reputation of the offending business. The law is named after Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, a 15-year-old who suffered an allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds. The packaging did not declare allergens, and tragically, Natasha died. Natasha’s Law has been welcomed by campaigners, consumer groups and regulators alike. However, alarming recent research has found there is a lack of awareness on the part of the food industry about how the new requirements affect businesses.Worryingly, standards organisation GS1 found that eight in ten food business owners do not