Nathan Outlaw Ends Partnership the Mariners After Five Years

Nathan Outlaw is to step down from the Mariners in Rock, Cornwall, after five years at the restaurant.

Outlaw launched the site, overlooking the Camel Estuary in the heart of Rock, delivering a menu of seasonal pub food in partnership with Sharp’s Brewery in 2014, with a menu delivered by head chef Zack Hawke focusing on cooking meat and fish over coals.

Posting to Instagram, Outlaw said: “After five successful years, I’ve decided to step down from my partnership with Sharp’s Brewery at the Mariners Rock.

“It has been a huge decision for me personally as I am extremely proud of what the team has achieved and I’ve enjoyed being part of the growth of such a lovely bunch of people. Zack Hawke and his team have only ever got stronger and better in the kitchen, which I thank them for.

“Good luck for the future and I look forward to coming back for a Sunday roast and a pint.”

The decision comes just a month after the chef revealed that he is to step away from the Capital Hotel, ending a six-year partnership with the business.

The decisions now leave Outlaw with two restaurants in the UK: the two-Michelin-starred Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, and the one-starred Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, both in Port Isaac, Cornwall.