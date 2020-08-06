, Natural Swimming Pools by Matthew Stewart

Natural swimming pools combine the best of swimming pools and beautifully landscaped ponds to promote a sense of well-being and relaxation.

A dual filtration and pumping system along with the natural filters from aquatic and marginal plants rooted within gravel and shingle banks create a pure water swimming experience unrivalled by its chemically loaded counterparts.

Whilst you feel you are swimming amongst the beautiful planting, the dividing wall means that plants and wildlife are left undisturbed.These plants are carefully selected using native species to create colour and contrast, combined with their ability for filtration and absorbing nutrients leaving nothing behind for algae or bacteria.