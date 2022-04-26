Never Compromise on Quality

Share Tweet Share Email

With costs rising from every angle, it’s never been more important to scrutinise overheads. However, compromising on quality is never an option – your reputation depends on it.

Lanchester Wines is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of quality wines and spirits to the trade, successfully operating and innovating across every element of the UK wine trade. We supply a wide range of quality and premium wines to the on-trade with customers including pubs, clubs, bars and hotel chains.

Our extensive wine collection includes high quality wines from all corners of the world and we work directly with some of the leading wine producers across the globe to make sure we’re always offering the best quality wine at the best price.

What’s more, we are a sustainable wine business and continue to invest heavily in the generation of renewable energy at our County Durham headquarters. We believe being carbon neutral is just the beginning, which is why we make a conscious effort to ensure all of our operations are as environmentally friendly as possible.

We’re a family owned business and we believe in always going above-and-beyond for our customers, which is why we offer a range of additional services:

• Our team of designers and wine experts can help strengthen your brand by creating your own label wines. Ideal as a house wine, each bottle is created bespoke using your colours and logos

• We can work with you to create your own bespoke wine lists, tailored to suit your individual business needs, industry and customer base. Select the wines your customers want to complement your food menu

• Do your staff need more training? We offer staff wine training to equip your team with the skills and knowledge required to provide your customers with unparalleled wine service

For further information, please call 01207 52 1234 or email sales@lanchesterwines.co.uk and we’ll put you in touch with a Lanchester Wines business manager in your area.

Visit www.lanchesterwines.co.uk