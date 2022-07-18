New Additions to the Weetabix Portion Pack Range

Share Tweet Share Email

By David Bone, Foodservice Channel Manager, Weetabix

Catering for the differing needs of consumers at breakfast can be a tricky business. We know that they want taste but are concerned about the healthiness of their breakfast so delivering tasty healthy cereals has always been a focus for us. Weetabix Original is and will always be a low sugar, high fibre cereal. It is low in salt, fat & sugar to aid a balanced diet, fortified with vitamins and iron. It is by definition, HFSS & CQUIN compliant. Our more indulgent products such as Weetabix Chocolate, Chocolate Crispy Minis and our new launch Weetabix Melts also share strong nutritional credentials with the parent brand.

Cereal has a lot of versatility – it’s quick and convenient but can also be personalised with additional toppings and different milks, which taps into the trend for personalised breakfasts. This is a great option for caterers to allow consumers to customise their breakfast cereal, offering variety in the morning. Cereal is also still the number one breakfast product – it offers great value for money, which will be important both to consumers and caterers in the months ahead.

Whether you’re expanding your continental breakfast offering or looking for convenient options to serve, our new portion pack range helps caterers satisfy convenient individual servings, regulate portion control and provide lower volume service.

Weetabix Original and Weetabix Chocolate are now available as two-biscuit portion packs in the classic Yellow Box format Weetabix Crispy Minis Chocolate Chip is available in a 40g portion pack. Convenient, easy to prepare, hygienically packaged and portable, Weetabix’s portion packs are ideal for breakfast serving occasions.

Weetabix On the Go breakfast drinks are a great way to offer a convenient way to start the day for customers. Available in deliciously smooth chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or banana flavours, our Weetabix On the Go range all provide the protein, energy, and fibre of a typical Weetabix cereal with milk. Alpen cereal bars also offer a perfect snacking boost to offer any time of day, offering a high in fibre snack in a range to tasty flavours.