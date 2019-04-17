New Analysis Shows Hospitality Gender Pay Gap Shrinking

Analysis by UKHospitality has highlighted that the sector continues to take great strides to tackle gender pay inequality and promote inclusivity.

Gender pay gap figures released yesterday show that hospitality, out of 85 sectors, is the fifth closest to parity, with a gap of just 2.8%. Last year hospitality ranked 15th with a gap of 4%.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The continued shrinking of the gender pay gap in the hospitality sector is incredibly positive news. It highlights the forward-thinking and inclusive attitude of our sector and the hard work employers have done to provide opportunities, irrespective of people’s gender. We are truly passionate about providing opportunities and meaningful career progression. The figures confirm our message that, within hospitality, there are no barriers to progression.

“To be the fifth closest to parity is excellent and I am sure that hospitality businesses will continue to build on this and shrink the gap even further. To move from 15th last year to fifth this year shows that we, as a sector, are not content to sit idle and are actively working hard to promote equality.”