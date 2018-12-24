New Chief Executive and Deputy Chief Executive for CAMRA

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has appointed a new chief executive and deputy chief executive. Tom Stainer, who has worked for CAMRA since 2006, will become the organisation’s chief executive while Ken Owst, who joined as chief support officer and company secretary this year, will become deputy chief executiveCAMRA National Chairman Jackie Parker said: “I am delighted that Tom and Ken will be taking up their new roles as 2019 gets underway, and am confident they’ll provide strong support for our volunteer leadership and lead our dedicated professional team at head office to build on our campaigning successes.”

CAMRA Chief Executive Tom Stainer said: “I’ve worked for CAMRA for more than a decade so it’s an organisation I deeply understand and hold a great affection for. The Campaign is an incredible and unique organisation, entirely as a result of its dedicated and passionate volunteers. My job now is to help our National Executive develop the strategy to continue CAMRA’s growth, support our branches and continue to deliver effective campaigning – especially to ensure the Pubs Code is working as intended, to protect pubs from unfair business rates and to ensure tax on beer served in pubs is reduced.”

Deputy Chief Executive Ken Owst said: “Since arriving at CAMRA it has been apparent that all the CAMRA staff are committed and keen to be as effective as possible in supporting our members to organise great festivals and effective campaigns across the country. We need to make sure our systems and staff continue to develop to their full potential, so they can give the most effective help to our volunteers across the country.”