New Cuts to NEW YORK BAR Collection

German glassware manufacturer Stölzle Lausitz has added two new design cuts to its cosmopolitan- inspired New York Bar collection. The design language of the collection focuses on elegant understatement in combination with high-quality crystal glasses to create a sophisticated bar atmosphere reminiscent of New York City’s buzzing nightlife. Drawing upon the skylines and bar culture of New York, the decorative ‘Manhattan’ cut picks up on the up-and-coming straight lines of the district of the same name, while ‘Club’, a diagonal cut, gives the glasses a stimulating dynamic.As with the design itself, the brand’s execution of the matt finish has been carefully executed and the lines of the straight ‘Manhattan’ cut and the diagonal ‘Club’ cut take the lead in the eye of those drinking from the glasses, while the clear crystal glass casually corresponds with the opaque cut. Depending on the beverage in the glass and the colour of the drink, the light is playfully refracted along the individual lines, creating a unique point of difference that the eye is naturally drawn to. Made from high-quality, scratch- proof glass and well-weighted for a comfortable hold, hosts are able to easily impress with the premium brilliance of the glass.