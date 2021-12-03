New! Easy-Fold Cardboard Hampers

Cost-effective, space-saving, great quality, and unique to Candi Gifts! A fabulous alternative to traditional wicker, our clever hamper boxes were designed to hold as much as their counterparts but with the benefit of size consistency, maximising storage space, and minimising shipping costs.

Each cardboard hamper is shipped flat and individually wrapped.To secure into shape, remove the backing from the sticky corners and press the walls together – simple! They all have magnetic buttons hidden under the front flap to ensure they remain neatly closed, and an attractive brown faux leather handle finished with firmly attached gold rivets making a handsome, top-quality hamper box.