New Ground-Breaking ‘Always-on’ Room Sanitiser System Launched to Help UK Businesses Prevent Transmission of COVID-19

A new ground-breaking ‘always on’ air and surface sanitiser system has been launched to help hospitality venues get back to business by giving customers and staff complete peace of mind. PureSan continuously sanitises any indoor space whilst in normal use, preventing the transmission of harmful viruses and bacteria, including COVID-19. The PureSan window sticker will soon become the internationally recognised hallmark of a space that is continuously sanitised and always clinically clean, ensuring both customers and staff feel safe in a ‘PureSan protected’ environment.

The system has been certified and approved by the EPA and NSF, is approved for use on food contact surfaces with no rinse required [NSF rated D-2] and produces no harmful by-products. Each system has its own SIM card that enables the PureSan team to monitor and control the system remotely 24/7, ensuring hospitality venues can welcome customers inside with confidence. Tested by a UKAS accredited lab in many commercial environments, PureSan is certified and proven to create and maintain a clinically clean indoor area.