, New Insect Prevention Air Curtain

JS Air Curtains is launching a new air curtain, the Fly, specially designed for insect control. It is a hygienic alternative to plastic strip or chain link curtains.

By creating a high-velocity air barrier across a doorway, flying insects are prevented from entering food preparation areas in butcher shops, supermarkets, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as food production premises. This allows doors to remain open, reducing the risk of surface contamination through staff or customers needing to touch doors or handles.

Suitable for installation directly above a doorway, it is offered in five lengths from one to three metres and in four different power outputs to protect doorways up to four metres high. Fly air curtains should always by fitted to completely cover the entire entrance with a barrier of air, thus preventing any gaps that might allow insects to enter. Adjustable aluminium aerofoil shaped air blades can direct the airstream to create a tight seal across an entrance.

As well as insects, the air curtain can also discourage rodents from entering an entrance. Research has shown that rats, mice and other furry intruders do not like the sensation an air curtain creates on their fur and will avoid passing under a fast moving barrier of air. Dust, pollen and airborne pollutants are also minimised, to help maintain a safe and healthy indoor environment.

JS Air Curtains provide expert advice and supply an extensive range of air curtains for all commercial and industrial applications. You can find out more at www.jsaircurtains.com.