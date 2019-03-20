New Order Tracking Facility For Catering Customers Via The BB Foodservice App

BB Foodservice, the delivered catering arm of Bestway Wholesale, has announced its latest feature, ‘track my order’, enabiling customers to follow the status of their order from placement through to delivery, mirroring the service widely offered by consumer-retail brands.

There are five stages to the tracker, which are:

Confirmation of order email

Log in via the website or app, to see when the order is being picked

Awaiting dispatch email – this email provides details of any substitutions or shortages made if products have become unavailable

Delivery in transit email gives a four hour window in which the delivery will be made

Delivery confirmation email

This first full service customer app for BB Foodservice launched in December and is already delivering impressive results and continuing to provide new benefits for existing and new customers.The app has been designed to make shopping with BB Foodservice highly convenient for customers.

Just three months after launch, Bestway has announced the new app has achieved a 92% customer satisfaction score1 and a 95% customer retention rate.

Salih Sheikh, Head of marketing and digital, Bestway Wholesale, says: “We are continually improving the user shopping experience and make shopping convenient for customers and our app is a big contribution to this. We want our digital offer to make ordering as easy as possible for busy chefs and operators and our new app does just that. It has been designed to enable caterers to browse our full product range, place an order online via their phone, tablet or laptop and save lists based on their recipes, for easy re-ordering.

“The foodservice wholesale industry is just gaining its digital footing compared to other industries, and just three months post the launch of our app, the commercial results speak for themselves. Customers are utilising the app to order, digital sales are up and feedback from our customers has surpassed our expectations.”

The new app allows delivered catering customers to:

Start their order on a phone, tablet or computer and finish it on another device, anywhere, at any time

Create lists of their favourite products based on recipes and meal types and lets them order faster from these lists at the touch of a button

Receive confirmation of their order as soon as it is picked and giving a time-slot for delivery, including substitutions and stock confirmation

Scan barcodes of products in their store-cupboards to build orders as easily as possible

Easily switch between multiple accounts for customers with multiple sites or businesses to place multiple orders in one place

BB Foodservice customers can now shop on the app on their phone, tablet or computer, via the website or in one of 64 depots; making BB Foodservice the most convenient place to shop.

The app can be downloaded on Apple devices at

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/bb-foodservice/id1269512326?mt=8 and

Android devices at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rnfdigital.bestwayFoodservice

The refreshed website www.bbfoodservice.co.uk/