New Podcast From Premier Foods Tackles The Industry’s Pressing Issues

A new podcast from the Premier Foods Foodservice team will explore some of the foodservice industry’s most pressing issues, from future trends to mental health and women in the industry. The biweekly podcast is hosted by Sarah Robb, Foodservice Channel Marketing Manager at Premier Foods, along with co-host Karen Fewell, industry commentator and founder of experimental marketing agency Digital Blonde. A series of special guests will join the hosts to offer guidance and insight in each episode.

Entitled ‘The Foodservice Podcast’, its hosts are keen to stress that it is anything but your average industry podcast. Each episode features candid conversations with an expert guest, recorded over a meal or eating experience that reflects the guest’s specialism. This unconventional approach ensures that The Foodservice Podcast delivers a truly unique and honest look at the issues. Sarah Robb of Premier Foods explained:

“The Foodservice Podcast is all about celebrating the industry and the amazing people within it. Premier Foods has a strong connection to a range of different sectors within the foodservice industry, whether that’s school catering, care catering or pubs. We were keen to do something meaningful and useful for all our customers. We have some fascinating guests lined up, who will each be giving listeners a deeper understanding of a particular aspect of foodservice. Every episode really is thought-provoking, there’s something to learn whatever your role in the industry.”

Co-host Karen Fewell continued:

“Having met and got to know so many passionate and knowledgeable people during my years in the industry, I know that some of the best conversations happen when people get together over food. And, with the growing popularity of podcasts, bringing these two concepts together is something very exciting. The way in which we consume information is changing – people want to learn on the go, whether that’s at the gym, commuting or even cooking a meal. The Foodservice Podcast is perfectly placed to answer this demand. I’m thrilled to be part of something so fresh and different for the industry.”

The first episode is already out and available to download and listen to now, featuring renowned industry advisor and consultant Simon Stenning, Founder of FutureFoodservice.com. Over a lunchtime discussion, Simon shares his predictions for 2019 and beyond, detailing forthcoming challenges for the industry and how operators can get their offering right and futureproof their business.

Out today on the second instalment of The Foodservice Podcast is another important topic for the industry, looking at children’s nutrition with psychologist, journalist, author and broadcaster Professor Tanya Byron. As a Chartered Clinical Psychologist specialising in working with children and adolescents for twenty years, Professor Byron has some invaluable insights to share with listeners. She is also one of the judges of this year’s McDougalls Young Baking Team of the Year competition, where the focus is on building children’s confidence with cookery. The breadth of issues covered in this episode means it’s incredibly worthwhile, not just for those involved in school catering, but for anyone interested in children’s relationships with food.

Future subjects to be covered by The Foodservice Podcast, include catering for dysphagia, where hosts Sarah and Karen sample some texture modified food with Sophie Murray, Head of Nutrition and Hydration for Sunrise Senior Living and Mark Taylor, Customer Controller at Premier Foods.

Talented young chef and star of the BBC’s Million Pound Menu, Ruth Hansom, will also feature in an episode, talking about how the industry needs to change and tackling other topics from a young chef’s perspective.

Other upcoming episodes of the podcast will go on to discuss women’s experiences in the industry, accessibility, social media use and mental health.

The Foodservice Podcast from Premier Foods has already begun receiving positive feedback from industry peers. It’s available on iTunes, Spotify and several other popular podcast providers.