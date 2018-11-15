New Report Outlines Challenges And Opportunities For FSM Sector

Nutrition, healthy eating and sustainability are the driving forces in an increasingly diverse food service management sector, according to a new report.

UKHospitality, in partnership with Bidfood, has launched the latest edition of its food service management report, outlining key challenges and opportunities for the FSM sector.

The report states that over 90% of FSM clients see health and nutrition as an important or critically important issue. It also showed that over 90% of businesses surveyed had a workforce that was over 50% female.

The data also shows that FSM employers are concerned about their ability to hire workers and product availability following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “The food service management sector is a crucial element of the UK’s hospitality industry. The sector is buzzing with dynamic and talented leaders and we are very pleased to represent them.

“This report underlines the importance and vibrancy of the sector as well as the opportunities and challenges it faces.

“FSM businesses, like their high street cousins, innovate and provide much-needed investment around the UK. They are no less important than our pub, bar and hotel sectors, and UKHospitality will be using this report to ensure they are supported by Government.”

Sarah Whiddett Head of Insight and Customer Experience at Bidfood commented “We are very much heartened this year to read of a foodservice industry which is in a strong and resilient state of health. The report highlights that there are key trends working in our favour and opportunities for us all work closer together to secure growth and further development for our sector.”