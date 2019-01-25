New Schwank Patio Heater for the Hospitality Sector

Schwank, a world leading manufacturer of gas-fired infrared radiant heaters, has launched lunaSchwank, its newest product range for heating the outside areas, patios and terraces at all types of hospitality venue. lunaSchwank is an exciting new development combining the latest advances in radiant heating technology with elegant cutting-edge design.

Capable of being wall mounted or installed on an overhead structure, lunaSchwank heaters, unlike conventional mushroom patio heaters, don’t take up valuable terrace space, enabling venues to create more covers and open areas.

Further benefits include:

•Offering average energy savings of 62% when compared with conventional patio heating systems.

•Comfortable heat activated by a single switch and felt almost immediately

•Heat distributed uniformly without the separated hot spots associated with mushroom heaters

•2-stage modulation able to reduce heating temperature by half, cutting energy consumption and adding to customer comfort

•lunaSchwank incorporates a highly effective rain protection hood and Schwank’s unique WindSecure system, which ensures that the heater’s flame is almost completely wind resistant

The lunaSchwank range, which will be sold alongside the well-established Schwank terrasSchwank patio heaters, comprises three fully pre-assembled models measuring 752mm, 936mm and 1120mm in width.

Further Information sales@schank.co.uk

Website www.schwank.co.uk