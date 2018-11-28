New Veggie Training For Catering Staff – We’ll Come To You

Need help sorting out your vegetarian and vegan options? When you run a busy café, restaurant, or in-house kitchen, there are always a million things to do. This is why the Vegetarian Society Cookery School’s new Veggie Training for Catering Staff is delivered to your team in your workplace. The half-day bespoke course focuses on your menus, procedures and equipment to develop vegetarian and vegan options, giving you fresh ideas and your customers more choice.

The half-day training provides an insight into what a vegetarian or vegan diet consists of, basic nutrition and how to avoid cross-contamination. You’ll also cover menu planning and develop recipes, using on-trend ingredients focusing on flavour and texture.

Sam Platt, Cookery School Manager said, “With the growing demand for meat-free meals caterers need to keep a competitive edge to attract new customers. Our Veggie Training for Catering Staff will give you the head-start you need. As well as nutrition and practical sessions we’ll also look at your menus and how they can be adapted to give more choice to all your customers.”

Prices start from £500 per group for a bespoke half-day course. For more details or to discuss training options call the Vegetarian Society Cookery School on 0161 925 2000, or email cookery@vegsoc.org. Visit www.vegsoccookeryschool.org/professionals for more training courses.

The Vegetarian Society Cookery School has trained hundreds of professional chefs and caterers. Attendees go on to improve and develop vegetarian and vegan menus in their place of work. Based in Greater Manchester, the school attracts people from all over the world.