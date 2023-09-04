New Wine Vintages from Bacchus Wines PLDC

Share Tweet Share Email

Bacchus Wines PLDC Ltd. is pleased to offer new vintages by Chateau de Parenchère to excite customer palates.

Bacchus Wines PLDC is an independent wine merchant that offers joyful and affordable wines to UK restaurants, caterers, bars, and wine enthusiasts. Unlike larger wine merchants, Bacchus Wines have simplified the wine-selling business for hospitality venues. Bacchus Wines PLDC is a boutique wine merchant but selects its wines carefully.

They work with wine estates who they know personally. They also choose wines that are not faddy. Their selection process is based on decades in the hospitality industry, so they know what drinkers and diners will enjoy. They cover all duties and imports, so prices stay low, offering solid markup potentials to venues all over the UK.

The small yet perfectly curated wine collection features the Magnificent Seven by the family-run Chateau de Parenchère. New 2022 vintages have just been released and offer great ageing potential and great ‘drink now’ options.

The 2022 Blanc-Sec is a great all-rounder white wine, perfect for all occasions.

La Roseraie 2022 is a rosé with delicate and tangy currant scents.

The 2022 L’Equilibriste Rouge is a fantastic blend produced without adding sulphites and is excellent to drink now.

The 2022 Bordeaux Clairet is more substantial than traditional rosés, with a good body and exuberant fruitiness.

2020 Bordeaux Supérieur Rouge is a classic blend with a good balance between fruit and tannin, red fruit and a long finish. It won gold at Concours Mondial de Bruxcelles.

Chef & restaurateur Jake S Watkins, commented,

“I have been buying wines from Pierre-Loup DeCam of Bacchus Wines for over twenty-two years. When I owned the Michelin-starred JSW Restaurant in Hampshire, and since retiring, I stocked my cellar with the joyful wines of Château de Parenchère. They are my go-to wines, and I always receive excellent wines and service.”

If your customers enjoy top-quality wine with provenance from winemakers who respect the terroir and the environment, visit the Bacchus Wines PDC website. You will receive significant discounts if you sign up for a trade account.

For more information, please visit https://bacchuspldc.com/ or call on 0845 500 1040.