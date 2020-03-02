Next Generation Artificial Intelligent CCTV camera system, some of the unique features include:-
Facial Recognition & Face Detection
Photos can be uploaded to the recorder of any person not allowed on the premises once there image is captured by the camera, it will notify Door Staff, Bar Manager or Bar Staff via the app.
POS
Captures data entered in to the till i:e drinks and also captures Money taken in and out
People Counter
Can scan up to 36 people a second and Fully GDPR compliant.
Fully installed 4 Camera System prices from £1895 + VAT and includes the following:-
X2 Facial Recognition Camera
X2 4K 8 (Mega Pixel) Camera
X1 NVR 8TB Recorder
X1 28” 4K Monitor
Visit www.ctuservices.com for details.