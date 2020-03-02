Next Generation Artificial Intelligent CCTV camera system, some of the unique features include:-

Facial Recognition & Face Detection

Photos can be uploaded to the recorder of any person not allowed on the premises once there image is captured by the camera, it will notify Door Staff, Bar Manager or Bar Staff via the app.

POS

Captures data entered in to the till i:e drinks and also captures Money taken in and out

People Counter

Can scan up to 36 people a second and Fully GDPR compliant.

Fully installed 4 Camera System prices from £1895 + VAT and includes the following:-

X2 Facial Recognition Camera

X2 4K 8 (Mega Pixel) Camera

X1 NVR 8TB Recorder

X1 28” 4K Monitor

Visit www.ctuservices.com for details.