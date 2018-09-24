Next Week Hundreds Of World Class Suppliers Will Come Together at The Restaurant Show

Returning for its 30th year on 1-3 October, The Restaurant Show is the ultimate destination for the hospitality industry to connect, celebrate and discover new products, services and suppliers. This year sees the return of Bar & Pub and the Catering Equipment Expo, all running alongside the main event at Olympia, London. Register for The Restaurant Show and you’ll automatically have access to each of these impressive areas and over 450 industry suppliers all under one roof.

Food & drink for thought

A visit to The Restaurant Show wouldn’t be complete without an opportunity to sample some special produce and try a few of the industry’s newest food and drink launches. Look out for Drunken Dairy Ltd on stand UY51, where their selection of booze-infused dairy and free-from ice creams and vegan sorbets promises to be an ice cream adventure for adults.

Find out about the latest revolution in the non-alcoholic drinks market with Mr Fitz Aqua Spritz on stand UJ71. This refreshing new launch is the combination of Aqua Spritz pure filtered still or sparkling water and Mr Fitzpatrick’s botanical cordials, allowing establishments to boost their non-alcoholic drink offering with over 20 exciting new flavours.

Interior Inspiration

Refreshing your interior is as important as refreshing your menu, and as always there’s a world of interiors inspiration to explore at The Restaurant Show.

The Peppermill Interiors stand UV10 is a great place to start. The company boasts over 20 years of experience in the industry and prides itself on being a little quirky, keeping ahead of trends. As well as contemporary furniture and lighting, they stock a vast range of industrial style pieces and one-off vintage finds and even offer a bespoke, made to order product range.

Innovation and technology

The show will be packed full of industry firsts, including Food Safe Systems Ltd on stand UL49 who will be showcasing the first ever stand-alone app to completely digitise and automate your food safety records and HACCP checks. Built by chefs for chefs, this revolutionary solution utilises Mobile, Wireless Temperature Sensor and Probe and Cloud Technologies to make food safety compliance quick, easy, secure, defensible and affordable.

Don’t miss the industry’s ultimate diary date

Over the last 30 years The Restaurant Show has established itself as a major force in the hospitality industry. This is the place to find inspiration, learn about the latest trends, source products and suppliers or simply network with friends and colleagues. Register to visit for free here. Doors open next week.