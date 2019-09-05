Nextday Catering Equipment Launches New ‘Web Shop’

Online Pioneers Nextday Catering Equipment have launched their new web shop. Hosting well over 50,000 product lines most available with free next day delivery. The website has been completely renewed with lots of new features and discount structures set throughout. Finances functionality has been improved to ope with demand this will enable customers to finance any piece of equipment over £500 with just one click. The engine behind the website is said to be the most powerful in the industry and will help the company grow to where it needs to be in the next 10 years.

Schools and Hospitals will be able to place purchases orders and top up stock with the new downloadable app making things faster and easier.

Featured Brands – Blue Seal, Atosa and Falcon will be prominent through the site and monthly special offers will change accordingly.

New Brands – Arctice, Stalwart, Rex Martin, Vitamix and Berkel have been added to the huge list a Partner Manufacturers and will give caterers a wider choice of top end catering equipment.

In Addition to this Nextday Catering’s Stalwart Brand will be adding to their already successful list of table top appliance with their Premium range coming later this year. Warehousing has already begun and stock as starting to fill the shelves for the festive period.

See www.nextdaycatering.co.uk