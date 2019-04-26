Nigel Blair Appointed Mentor Judge In Expanded Ops Awards

Nigel Blair, co-founder of Fever Bars, recently acquired by Stonegate, has been appointed as Mentor Judge.

Nigel will join fellow Mentor Judges: Lynda Read, Peter Morris and Philip Lay reviewing all Entry Papers, assessing Finalists in the field and leading the Finals Judging Panels.

Commenting on the appointment, Blair said: “I am delighted to be joining the Ops Awards as a Mentor Judge. I was privileged to be involved last year on the Finals Judging panel and I know how important the Operations Managers Awards are as an achievement for those nominated, and indeed as a priority for the entire sector.

“The Awards have, quite rightly, the reputation of identifying the outstanding Operations Managers in hospitality. These men and women are crucial to the success of a business and I look forward to playing my part in spotlighting some amazing talent and recognising the work they do.”

The 2019 Operations Managers Awards has also been expanded to reflect the wider scope of hospitality in the UK. Starting this year, the competition is also open to operations managers working in accommodation-led businesses.

Ops Awards founder Nick Bish said: “Operations Managers are at the cutting edge of business. They are the crucial link between the head office and the front line, with the ability to turn a good business into a great one.

“The Ops Awards has grown since its first year in 1996, always evolving to reflect the changing business landscape. The Mentor Judges are the USP of the Awards – not only assessing business performance but also guiding individual development and we’re delighted to have Nigel joining the team, identifying and underpinning the great work being done by talented individuals at dynamic businesses in this exciting sector of the hospitality industry.”