No More Relying on the Weather

markilux has equipped an Australian winery with a large awning system.

The well-known Brokenwood winery is situated in the Hunter Valley in New South Wales, in Australia. In October last year, the outside terrace of the estate was fitted with an awning system from manufacturer markilux. The newly designed open space can now be used for events and wine tastings whatever the weather.

“We covered an area of almost 180 square metres in the winery here in Pokolbin in the Hunter Valley. Our solution consists of three markilux markant systems with four folding-arm awnings of the markilux 970 model additionally mounted on the sides and front,” says Neil Marot, General Manager at the Australian subsidiary. This combination offers maximum flexibility to shade the entire area or parts of it. The sun and weather protection system is also equipped with dimmable LED light and infrared heaters. The idea was, to be able to use the terrace in the future for a range of events – completely independently from the weather and the time of day. Alongside these functional aspects, the topic of modern design also played a decisive role in the choice of the markilux products.

