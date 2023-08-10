No More Trips To The Bank – And Your Cash Taken Care of with Loomis

Share Tweet Share Email

First of all, the team at Loomis just want to acknowledge the great news that pub and bar takings were up by 26.7% over the coronation weekend. Fantastic news, a much needed boost for the sector – and probably a lot more cash to reconcile, secure and bank!

Indeed, for everyone in the CLH sector, be that hoteliers, pubs, bars and restaurants, takeaways or cafes, managing cash safely and efficiently is an important issue which can divert valuable personnel time and attention away from delivering the best possible standard of service and product to customers.

So, if someone told you no more cash counting and reconciling, reduced shrinkage and no more trips to the bank, how would that sound? Pretty good we hope!

Loomis has a comprehensive range of cash management solutions which are perfect for busy and dynamic environments – there is a menu of options to choose from but right now the most popular choice of businesses in the retail sector is a Loomis smart safe package – including an ‘intelligent safe’ which will validate notes, count and reconcile cash, trigger automatic secure collections and provide valuable management cash flow information – a true end to end solution.

Particularly popular is the Loomis SafePoint Compact, recently launched and exceptionally well received at the National Convenience Show in May.

Measuring just 610 x 200 x 460mm (HxWxD), Safepoint Compact fits easily into most busy environments and offers low-cost weekly terms which include service and maintenance.

With certain packages and banking partners Loomis is also able to offer ‘Same Day Value’, with takings credited to the bank account on the same day.

There are also other Loomis options available to help cash management run more smoothly, including cash collection and coin and note delivery. Yet again, mo more trips to the bank!

With Loomis taking care of your cash, you can focus your attention exactly where you want it to be – on retaining customers, attracting new ones – and developing a successful business.

