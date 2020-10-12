Noble Russell’s Bespoke Furniture For The Return Of Gymkhana Restaurant

Gymkhana, the jewel in the crown of JKS restaurant group has returned redesigned and all new, Phoenix like from the extensive fire of summer, 2019.

With the realisation of the extent of damage from the fire the team at Gymkhana decided to not only rebuild but embark on an extensive program to redesign the space, carefully retaining the atmosphere and look of this much-loved restaurant.

As per-fire, Gymkhana is split over two floors with the two distinctive interior designs refined.The ground floor is resplendent in tones of Jade green and polished dark timber and rich printed fabrics with the lower ground floor referencing subtle elements from north- Indian architecture and a vivid colour pallet of peach and Kashmiri chilli red.

With an established and trusted relationship between Noble Russell and JKS restaurants NR were contacted within days of the fire to help where possible, rescuing items to be reused from the original interior and then undertake the development and specifications for all the new furniture.