Noble Russell’s Bespoke Furniture For The Return Of Gymkhana Restaurant

Gymkhana, the jewel in the crown of JKS restaurant group has returned redesigned and all new, Phoenix like from the extensive fire of summer, 2019.
With the realisation of the extent of damage from the fire the team at Gymkhana decided to not only rebuild but embark on an extensive program to redesign the space, carefully retaining the atmosphere and look of this much-loved restaurant.
As per-fire, Gymkhana is split over two floors with the two distinctive interior designs refined.The ground floor is resplendent in tones of Jade green and polished dark timber and rich printed fabrics with the lower ground floor referencing subtle elements from north- Indian architecture and a vivid colour pallet of peach and Kashmiri chilli red.
With an established and trusted relationship between Noble Russell and JKS restaurants NR were contacted within days of the fire to help where possible, rescuing items to be reused from the original interior and then undertake the development and specifications for all the new furniture.
Working closely with the JKS inhouse team technical design and prototypes were produced of chairs, stools, banquettes seating and tables.These were developed and with further refinements, made into a fitting family of furniture with a rich tapestry of colours textures and details, all made to a high quality of manufacture.
The custom-made furniture was completed and installed by Noble Russell’s professional team on time and within budget, ready for the restaurant’s 2020 opening – Noble Russell is a contract furniture company specialising in the creation of exceptional bespoke products.They have dedicated themselves to over 27 years of furniture design and production, providing customers with the highest quality service.
More information on Noble Russell can be found on their website: noblerussell.co.uk