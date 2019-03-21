Nominations Open For Operations Managers Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Operations Managers Awards.

The Operations Managers Awards, the only awards of its kind, identifies and celebrates the best Area Managers and Business Development Managers in hospitality. The Awards, now in its 24th year, is widely regarded most rigorous test of a manager’s skill and determination, and the innovation and dedication they bring to their businesses.

The Operations Managers Awards is unique in hospitality and recognises the expertise, insight and professionalism that the best operations managers bring to their businesses and to a vibrant and varied sector.

Nominations are open to both Area Managers working in managed outlets and Business Development Managers working in leased or tenanted outlets across the entire spectrum of hospitality.

Operations Managers Awards Founder Nick Bish said: “Area Managers and Business Development Managers with responsibility over multiple sites, operate between the head office and the team members on the front lines. Operations Managers are absolutely essential to the successful running of venues and they need to be dynamic, responsive and intuitive. The Operations Managers Awards celebrates the valuable work they do and they unique role they play. I encourage businesses from every corner of hospitality to get involved and nominate the best leaders they have.”

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said: “This is a crucial time for the hospitality sector. Unprecedented political turmoil and increasing costs continue to pile pressure on businesses and the recruitment and retention problem we are facing is well documented. Identifying, nurturing and celebrating the best operations managers is absolutely key to the sector’s ongoing success. The Operations Managers Awards is a fantastic opportunity, not only to celebrate the hard work of our dedicated team members, but to inspire tomorrow’s leaders and secure our future.”

2018 Business Development Manager of the Year Anna Clissold added: “Entering the Awards was a challenging experience, but one that expanded my network and profile outside my business and across the industry, meeting an array of highly innovative and inspiring people. I am more mindful and commercial in my role, benefitting from the huge amount of focus on my personal and professional improvement at the MasterClass. The contacts, colleagues and mentors will be available to me for the rest of my career and I highly recommend entering the Awards.”

2018 Area Manager of the Year Paul Dutnall said: “It was a privilege to be involved in the 2018 Operations Managers Awards. I thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to be amongst some incredible peers, mentors and judges, who both challenged and developed us throughout the process. I would recommend any business to encourage their Operations Managers to be a part of it, as a great learning experience, development tool, and as a way to recognise success in their organisation.”