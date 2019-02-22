Nortech Parking Systems Still The Best Choice For Top Boutique Hotel

Access control system specialist Nortech has recently seen a luxury hotel in Bath update its car park by replacing its existing Nortech FeeMaster system with the latest specification.

Nortech’s FeeMaster range was installed by access control system experts APT Security Systems, which is currently updating its past application of the FeeMaster system, so that staff can continue to monitor use of the hotel’s car park.

APT Security Systems is the leading provider of vehicle access control and traffic management systems in the UK. Using its experience, APT installed the updated system which includes the FeeMaster Smart Entry Station, FeeMaster Smart Exit Station, and a FeeMaster Smart Console for inside the building. The console allows the staff to control any misuse of the car park and ensures that there are enough parking spaces.

Mary Lynskey, Operations Manager at APT Security Systems commented, “Nortech’s systems have been used on our projects for over 20 years. The FeeMaster range has always worked well for the hotel and they were happy to renew the system as it’s the right fit for their business. The client likes how the products work and we will always recommend Nortech to others.”

www.nortechcontrol.com

Tel: 01633 485533

sales@nortechcontrol.com