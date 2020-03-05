Nova Invests In Wholesale Trade Disrupter

A new Warwickshire-based food tech company will revolutionise the wholesale industry, according to Nova CEO Andy Davidson. The company, Comesto, has received a substantial investment from Nova, headed by Davidson and ex-Tesco CEO Sir Terry Leahy.

The new partnership aims to transform the way that food and drink products are supplied to restaurants, pubs, hotels and cafes.

The service, which is free to trade buyers, offers the UK’s first dedicated food and drink purchasing platform designed not only to speed up buying and managing stock but to offer a far greater choice than is provided by traditional catalogue-based wholesalers, with a wider range of options when it comes to quantity. Whereas existing wholesalers insist on substantial minimum orders, buyers can order as little or as much as they want through Comesto.

According to Comesto CEO Valentine Smith, the value of Comesto is that it brings platform economics and efficiencies to trade buying – and at the same time brings much-needed new brands into the market.

Valentine said: “As a team, we have all worked with great startup food and drink brands and we know the difficulties they face in growing their brand and reaching their target audience. We also know that bar managers and chefs are always on the lookout for new, exciting products that will please their customers and make them stand out from the competition. Comesto is the first wholesale service that matches the two willing partners and this is a game-changer for the hospitality industry.

“The next Tyrells Crisps or Brewdog is already out there. Our aim is to work with brands that will excite bar and restaurant owners and managers and create F&B products that will grow to challenge the market leaders, making Comesto part of that success.”

The Comesto/Nova team are currently working with fulfilment partners and existing clients to create the new trading platform, with early opportunities for key brands to sell via the beta e-commerce service prior to the full launch in June. Interested suppliers and trade buyers are invited to register their interest via the Comesto website before the launch to take advantage of the promotional campaign planned to raise awareness of the new service.

Visit www.comesto.co.uk for details.