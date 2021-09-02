Novellini at the 2021 Milano Design Week

Share Tweet Share Email

Novellini participates at the 2021 Milano Design Week with two events dedicated to the world of wellness and sustainability, confirming its mission and commitment to an idea of design oriented towards well-being at 360 degrees, which is the result of a sustainable and technologically advanced approach.

By taking part in Milano Design Week, Novellini narrates the impact of wellness on the scenarios that are emerging in the future of living in terms of research, innovation, product and process sustainability, with a new transversal focus between indoor and outdoor spaces, which become the ideal dimension able to stimulate the well-being of soul and body.

Hotel Regeneration – The Ugly Duckling Becomes a Swan

Novellini is among the protagonists of the exhibition project signed by the wellness designer Simone Micheli Hotel Regeneration – The Ugly Duckling Becomes a Swan in which innovative, visionary and provocative environments are designed to narrate the future of hospitality.

Inside the exhibition space there are some projects signed by the designer for Novellini, the Infinitive and Ship freestanding bathtubs, which are characterized by soft shapes designed to give a fluid but functional form to well-being, in which visual and inner harmony can meet. The designer has also selected other Novellini flagship products for the project, namely Divina Outdoor, Kuadra 2.0 and Kuadra H Frame. These projects, among the best sellers of the Novellini catalog, are all united by a minimal design combined with the utmost attention to detail and practicality in use.

FiberEUse Project Show

Novellini is the only partner to represent the Home System at the FiberEUse Project Show at Superstudio Più. FiberEUse was born in 2017 with the aim of creating recycling technologies for composite materials taking into account the whole supply chain: disposal, recovery, transformation and recycling. A project that lasted 4 years with the involvement of 21 partner companies from 7 countries and coordinated by the Department of Mechanics of the Polytechnic University of Milan.

FiberEUse Project Show is a completely circular exhibition that shows the objectives and results of a path shared by Novellini and other important research and industry realities towards the reintegration into the production cycle of glass and carbon fibers at the end of their cycle of life.

Officina Ventura, via Ventura 14

5 – 9 September, from 10am to 8pm

10 September, from 10am to 6pm

Superstudio Più, via Tortona 27

4-10 September, from 11am to 9pm