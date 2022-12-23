OiLChef Wins Prestigious Best Kitchen Innovation Award

Share Tweet Share Email

Congratulations to OiLChef for winning the prestigious Best Kitchen Innovation Award at the Restaurant & Takeaway Expo at the Excel in London.

Cooking oil is expensive. Would you like to save up to 50% on fryer oil purchases every month? If you do, then OiLChef is for you.

The OiLChef device is a small accessory that fits inside your Deepfryer and will double the life of your frying oil, saving you up to 50% on oil purchasing. This is not a filter!

OiLChef is virtually maintenance free, takes 3 seconds to install and only needs to be replaced every 3 years. FDA Approved technology, and winner of “Best Kitchen Innovation Award UK 2022”, the OiLChef device is virtually unbreakable and maintenance free.

The OiLChef device is now available for fish pans and can cost as little as one pound per day and guaranteed for 3 years!!

Readers of CLH News that order units in 2022 get a special £150 discount.

60 second explainer video: https://youtu.be/UMGuvCnFSHc

No wires, chemicals, replacement parts and virtually unbreakable, each unit comes with a full 3-year warranty, and we give you a “try before you buy 14-day money back guarantee”!

With OiL Chef in your fryer, your food cooks quicker, becomes a little crispier, absorbs less oil and your food holds its texture for longer which is fantastic news for your delivery and kerb side pick-up!

OiLChef, trusted by industry experts, used by the industry and available for you now in the UK. Contact them today via their website:

www.OiLChef.com