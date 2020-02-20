On 12, 13 And 14 May Facility And Hospitality Managers Can Once Again Take Part In The Facility Inspiration Event At The Interclean Amsterdam International Exhibition.

The Facility Inspiration Event is being organised by Interclean and the facilities consultancy organisation, Atir. Every day the programme will start with a networking lunch. This will be followed by a seminar programme with a keynote speaker and various sessions. As Marieke Weerts, managing partner at Atir, explains, “We have put together a programme for each day which links up with developments in a segment of the facilities sector. Our aim is to inspire facility and hospitality managers as to how they can respond even more effectively to future needs.” Three days of inspiration per segment The three days are devoted consecutively to Warehouse & Logistics (helping to optimise the supply chain), Leisure, Retail & Petrol (helping to optimise the customer experience in high traffic environments) and Real Estate & Corporate (helping to create the most ideal work and living environment). Keynote speakers have been arranged for each day who will outline the developments in the segment. For example, trend watcher and futurist Richard van Hooijdonk is scheduled to speak on Tuesday 12 May. He will give visitors an insight into the future of logistics and supply chain management by explaining, for example, how algorithms can help create a fully automatic supply chain and what facility management will look like in the world of automatic transport flows. ‘Perception of clean’ and neuromarketing Every day, Josefien ten Have, who is a consumer psychologist at Consumatics, will be introducing visitors to the principles of neuromarketing. The focus will be on the influence of people’s subconscious to the ‘perception of clean’. During these sessions visitors will gain an insight into the factors which subconsciously contribute to the perception of clean surroundings and the cleaning behaviour of employees. She will provide specific, usable examples for each segment. Circular world In cooperation with the ZeroWaste Foundation, which is the driver for circular business operations, a tour is being organised during the Facility Inspiration Event to enable people to find out more about the various start-ups and scale-ups. Participants will be shown concrete examples of circular innovations which are intended specifically for facility management. During the tour visitors will be introduced to, for example, Flynther, a company that makes water-resistant packaging materials, such as waste boxes for hazardous waste produced in the healthcare sector. In addition, The Greenmachine, will present innovations which can be used to reduce waste, for example a dewatering machine which enables savings in terms of (work) space, time and waste costs. Have we aroused your interest? The Interclean Amsterdam international exhibition is taking place over four days from 10.00 to 17.30. Visitors can take part in the Facility Inspiration Event free of charge and without having to register in advance. The programme for the exhibition and the Facility Inspiration Event can be found on the website.