On Her Majesty’s Service: Mitre Linen Announce Royal Warrant

Mitre Linen suppliers of bed linen, bedding, towelling products and soft furnishings to the hospitality industry in the UK and beyond, is delighted to announce it has once again been awarded Her Majesty The Queen’s Royal Warrant.

“I am absolutely thrilled to share the news that Mitre Linen has again been granted a Royal Warrant, which is a testament to the outstanding customer service and quality products the company is renowned for,” Nisbets Group CEO Klaus Goeldenbot said.

“I congratulate the team at Mitre for all their hard work in earning this great honour from the Royal Household of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Mr Goeldenbot added.

Based in Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales, Mitre Linen has proudly held HM The Queen’s Royal Warrant since 1955. As Royal Warrants are reviewed every five years, this now confirms that Mitre Linen will hold the honour until 2025.

Mitre Linen General Manager, Kate Gough said: “Our team work so hard to ensure we meet the high levels of quality and service required to earn this honour, so we are really proud to be recognised in this way.”