Open Table Reveals Top 50 “Fit For Foodies” Restaurants

Restaurant booking service OpenTable has announced its 2019 Top 50 Fit for Foodies restaurants in the UK. The annual list showcases the top 50 restaurants across the UK in the Fit for Foodies review category, reflected by more than 851,000 reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners at over 7,600 restaurants.

2019 is shaping up to be a great year for restaurants outside of the capital as the top ten list is solely made up of regional eateries from all corners of the country. Birmingham’s Carters of Moseley which focuses on seasonal, ingredient-led cooking has taken the top spot, with Chester’s The Chef’s Table coming in at second place, closely followed by Liverpool’s Röski.

Looking across the rest of the list specifically at the London restaurant scene, the recently opened hot spot Coal Office, a creative collaboration between British designer Tom Dixon and renowned Chef Assaf Granit, was featured for the first time since opening in September 2018. Some perennial favourites remained on the list including Hawksmoor, Frog by Adam Handling, and Ottolenghi.

The Top 10 Fit for Foodies honourees, in order are:

Adrian Valeriano, Vice President, Europe, OpenTable, comments “Verified diner reviews are incredibly important to us at OpenTable. Not only are these reviews a trusted source for diners to turn to when looking for their next great dining occasion, they are a way for diners to share their personal experiences of the restaurant. We’re extremely excited to share this Fit for Foodies list based on verified reviews and to see the list become even more representative of the whole of the UK foodie scene as we see more ambitious restaurants open outside of London.”