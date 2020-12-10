Opt for Timeless British Style and Quality With Cast Iron Furniture

Traditional cast iron furniture has been a familiar sight in UK pubs since theVictorian era.These days, it is also increasingly popular in more contemporary settings, combined with modern décor.

All Trent Furniture’s cast iron tables and stools are instantly recognisable as British design classics and with their superior strength and stability, they are built to last. Not only that, when the time does come for a facelift, sprucing up or even changing the colour of cast iron furniture couldn’t be easier.

Weighing over 20kg, the Britannia table base, with its intricate Britannia and Union Jack motif, is the perfect choice for any pub or restaurant, as are the Dolphin and Girlshead tables.