OptiClean Rapidly Reduces Levels of Virus-sized Airborne Particles

Carrier’s OptiCleanTM air cleaner for hotels, restaurants and pubs is proven to rapidly reduce levels of ultra-fine, virus-sized particles in the air.

Research carried out by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) demonstrated that OptiClean cuts levels of airborne particles in the critical size range (up to 1m diameter), covering viruses and virus-containing droplets, by around two thirds in just 30 minutes.

The results also show OptiClean is as effective when located in the corner of a room as at the centre.

Matthew Maleki, the company’s air quality specialist, said: “These independent findings demonstrate that OptiClean effectively targets ultrafine virus-sized airborne particles and can be installed in hospitality settings as part of a risk reduction strategy.”

OptiClean is part of Carrier’s Healthy Buildings Programme, a suite of advanced solutions to help deliver healthy, safe, efficient and productive indoor environments.

In the US, where OptiClean was introduced first, the device was named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2020. In the UK it was selected as Air Conditioning Innovation of the Year in the Cooling Industry Awards.