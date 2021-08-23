Optimise Your Outdoor Areas For The Staycation Boom With 100% Recycled Plastic Furniture

With nationwide restrictions having been gradually eased, ensuring your outdoor areas are fit for use has never been more crucial.

Research continues to validate that meeting outdoors comes with a reduced risk of transmission. Introducing furniture outside to optimise your available space is a great way to stay compliant with government advice, whilst creating comfortable al fresco areas for your expectant returning customers to enjoy – just in time for summer.

When considering your outdoor furniture, NBB recycled plastic is the perfect choice, as the material looks like timber but can last outside all year round without the need for annual maintenance. All our furniture is offered at competitive prices and comes with our market-leading 25-year warranty! It is extremely hard wearing, guaranteed never to split, chip, crack, or rot, and the non-porous properties make it easy to clean between uses.

In fact, recycled plastic can last up to 5 times longer than its timber equivalent! The longevity of recycled plastic makes it is the perfect cost-effective alternative for use within the hospitality and catering industry, where heavy use is expect- ed following the further easing of restrictions.