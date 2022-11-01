Order Your Award-Winning, Artisan Cheese For Christmas Now

Share Tweet Share Email

White Lake are cheesemakers who make over 25 cheeses on their farm in Somerset. Their range includes many top international-award-winning cheeses made of goat’s milk from their own herd, local Guernsey cow’s milk and British ewe’s milk.

The variety of tastes, textures, sizes and styles make them a popular choice with top chefs and caterers. Their newest products have been designed specifically for use in professional kitchens. The Glaston Brick and Glaston Tile are two sizes of pressed goat’s curd without the bloomy rind. They deliver the traditional taste of that style of cheese but can be easily cut and shaped to size.

Roger Longman, owner and 3rd generation cheesemaker, says “We’ve become known for our constant aim to make the best cheeses we can using traditional artisanal methods, while exploring unconventional ideas and innovating in exciting new ways.

We love to see how experts in catering work with our range. Chefs often share their creative, new dishes on social media. Our English Goat Curd seems to be particularly popular at the moment.”

White Lake supply small cheesemakers, pubs and delis but are versatile enough to fulfil greater requirements such as for the caterers at Wimbledon.

“As a small company we can be nimble enough to accommodate specific requirements when given notice. Cheese needs enough time to develop complex flavours, particularly the hard varieties. For example, Alpine-style Rachael Reserva final weight is 12 kg so is matured for a minimum of twelve months. It’s in constant demand for its rounded richness in taste and larger size,” Roger explains.

The cheesemakers, affineurs and packers who hand-make White Lake’s cheeses get into top gear from September until the end of December. Roger advises “We hate to disappoint people so strongly advise our customers to place their Christmas orders now.”

Contact Justin Carter, National Sales Manager, White Lake Cheese Limited

justin@whitelake.co.uk | www.whitelake.co.uk

Mobile: 07903 313812 | Office: 01749 831527